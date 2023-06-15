Rangiora homicide: Woman charged with being accessory

Richard Leman's body was found in his car in April. Photo: supplied

A woman has appeared in court charged with being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Richard Leman, whose body was found dismembered in the boot of his car in Canterbury.

Leman’s body was found inside his own car, parked in a garage in Tyler St, Rangiora, on April 17 this year.

Police then began a homicide inquiry.

On June 3, police raided a property in Oxford Rd, Rangiora, and arrested a 46-year-old man.

He has been charged with murdering Leman on April 11.

On Thursday, police announced a second arrest: a 38-year-old woman has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

She appeared in the Nelson District Court on Thursday afternoon before Judge Garry Barkle.

Her lawyer, Emma Riddell, sought bail, which was opposed by police.

The woman cried throughout the hearing.

She also sought name suppression due to fears for her safety, which was granted by Judge Barkle.

The woman was also granted bail, with conditions and was to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on June 30.

The New Zealand Herald earlier revealed that Leman’s body was dismembered and it's believed he had been shot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman earlier said police were able to confirm, with the blessing of Leman’s family, that some of his remains have not been recovered.

“We are releasing these details in the hope that we can provide some closure for Richard’s family,” she said.

“We are not in a position to provide any further information in relation to this, however, this is understandably very distressing for Richard’s family. We would like to be able to recover the missing remains so his family can move forward from this tragedy.”

Police believed other people were involved in Leman's death.