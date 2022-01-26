Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Rangiora signwriter accused of making fake vaccine passes

    Police have swooped on a Canterbury signwriter who has allegedly been making fake vaccine passes.

    Officers this morning raided the printing and graphics business which operates out of a shed at the rear of the property on Rangiora's Ashley St.

    It's understood one person has been arrested.

    Local resident Peter David Solvander has been named by Stuff as the man accused of making fake passes.

    A sign on his front fence says Stand up New Zealand!.

    He allegedly told a Stuff reporter, who was given a fake vaccine pass, that he was doing it so people could "see their loved ones".

    In October 2020, Solvander's son James Harrison Solvander, 33, was jailed for more than five years over the death of a father who died out biking with his daughter during the first coronavirus nationwide lockdown.

    Drugged driver Solvander crashed into 48-year-old Clint Hoeben and his 14-year-old daughter as they cycled near Fernside in North Canterbury on April 2, 2020.

    Hoeben was killed and his daughter suffered minor injuries.

    NZ Herald

