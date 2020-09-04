Rebuild after Sept 4 quake tinged with sadness

Owen Fraser has almost completed a labour of love without the loved one who drove the plan to rebuild their home in the aftermath of the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

It is 10 years since the 7.1-magnitude quake shook Canterbury. Its epicentre was about 40km west of Christchurch and 10km south-east of Darfield, at a depth of 11km.

For Fraser, the rebuilding process has been particularly challenging - his husband Kenneth McCaul was killed in a car crash in October.

The century-old two-storey weatherboard home has been restored to Kenneth McCaul’s exact specifications, though one vital element will always be missing.

Owen Fraser happily details how the Kaiapoi property was refurbished after the quake, though a decade later the project is also tinged with sadness.

Owen Fraser and his dog Miss Scarlett outside his Kaiapoi home. Photo: Geoff Sloan

McCaul, Fraser’s husband - and partner of 40 years – was the inspiration behind a painstaking process, yet never saw it reach fruition.

The Australian was killed when the car he was driving was t-boned by a vehicle being pursued by police in Fendalton early on October 22 last year, as he headed to work at Christchurch Hospital.

Jayden Richard Breakwell, then aged 18, was jailed for two years and eight months last December for manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.

“I’ve just painted the inside of all the window frames upstairs,” Fraser explains before he revisits the September, 2010 earthquake.

All three chimneys collapsed, one into the bedroom the couple had shared until shortly before the earthquake.

“If we’d been in that bedroom we would have been killed because the chimney landed on the bed.

“We decided to move to the front bedroom a month before, we must have got a signal from somebody,” he said.

Owen Fraser and his dog Miss Scarlett. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Although aftershocks were a regular reminder of the dramatic night, Fraser said they never contemplated leaving Kaiapoi, where they lived since February, 2010 after returning from Australia.

“We looked everywhere for a house we liked, we saw this one and visualised what we could do with it,” Fraser said.

“The last people that had it tried to modernise it, which didn’t really help the house. We’ve sort of taken it back to more to the style that it should be.

“Kenneth came up with some really good ideas. There are new drapes in the living area. We were choosing those when Kenneth was killed, I’ve done that since he’s gone. There’s other things he was going to do which I’ve done.”

Owen Fraser and Kenneth McCaul study the mess in this Kaiapoi home.

The majority of the reconstruction work on the house built in 1904 was completed in two years, an operation that started soon after the shakes subsided.

“We got in really early because we knew there would be a shortage of scaffolding and all that sort of thing,” Fraser said.

“We actually put the scaffolding up before we heard from the insurance company. We rung them and said ‘‘you better hurry up and sort things out because we’ve already got the scaffolding up’.”

Fraser added he was impressed at how Kaiapoi had recovered in the aftermath of the 7.1 magnitude quake.

“It’s recovering a lot quicker than Christchurch. We lost about a third of the town to the red zone. A lot of houses were pulled down but it’s expanded since then.

“I’m pretty sure our recovery is going a lot quicker than Christchurch.

“One of the things they really should have got stuck into sooner was the cathedral. That’s really pulling things down with that sitting there.”

Meanwhile, Fraser is bracing to reflect on another poignant date on the calendar as the first anniversary of McCaul’s death approaches.

“I miss him heaps. Kenneth loved it here, he loved New Zealand.”

Almost 10 years ago to the day, Simonetta Ferrari could have died.

An eight-tonne chimney came crashing through her ceiling, smashing on to the bed she was sleeping in – caused by the 7.1 magnitude quake that devastated parts of Canterbury.

“It missed me by less than a metre, hitting the end of the bed. It was very close,” she recalls.

“Afterwards, I couldn’t get out of the room, the door was jammed. Plaster and bricks were flying around us. I remember having a mouthful of plaster as I was trying to get out.”

Ferrari is the owner of the Gunyah Country Estate, near Glenroy, and was in bed with her husband at the time, William Cottrell.

Cottrell snapped an Achilles tendon as he was trying to escape from the bed, and was struck by a brick.

Owner Simonetta Ferrari stands in front of the repaired Gunyah Country Estate. Photos: Geoff Sloan

Said Cottrell: “I had walked past the front of bed and the chimney came down behind me, I’d just about got to the door of the bedroom and the roof came down.

“I was up to my knees in brick and then the back of one leg got smashed.”

Cottrell said if he had not got out of bed as quickly as he did, he would have been killed.

The main dining room after the earthquake.

When asked how lucky she felt to be alive, Ferrari said she did not even think about it at the time.

“You are in such an adrenaline type mode to be able to deal with what’s happening.

“It took a long time and it’s only looking at the photos months after that suddenly you think oh gosh there was a chance I may not have been here anymore.”

The two-poster antique bed was completely destroyed by the weight of the chimney.

The main dining room as it looks now.

All four of the estate’s brick chimneys collapsed during the quake.

“I do think about it still now, I’ll never forget it. It has affected my life and it is quite hard to talk about sometimes.”

Ferrari was considerably lucky compared to a man in his 50s who suffered serious injuries when a chimney fell on his taxi in Manchester St, Christchurch.

In the February 22, 2011, earthquake, falling bricks and masonry killed 11 people in Christchurch.

Ferrari said she can remember the confusion when the earthquake first struck.

“I’ve never been in an earthquake before so I had no idea that’s what it was. My brain thought oh there is a lot of noise and I was being shunted back and forth on the bed.

“I remember thinking what is it? It can’t be an earthquake, and then I thought oh s**t it is an earthquake.”

Gunyah was partially back up and running in a few months. Repairs on the building were finished two years after the quake.

​ Vanessa and Lucy Callaghan, Marilyn Pratt with Humphrey the dog. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Bexley’s Pacific Park was devastated in the 2010 quake, liquefaction causing irreparable damage to the relatively new subdivision. Chris Barclay reports

Marilyn Pratt still occasionally wanders down memory lane, what was Seabreeze Close in Bexley’s doomed and now dormant Pacific Park.

One of the most distressing moments of the grandmother’s life took place inside No. 29 in the early hours of September 4, 2010, though she still has a soft spot for the fractured land that once housed her “forever home.”

“It was my home for retirement. I was there for five years and I still miss it.

“It was a lovely setting and it was a really good neighbourhood. We’d all go out for a meal every six weeks to the Woolston Club . . . little things like that, you don’t normally get,” Pratt said.

Now secure in the Prestons Park development in Marshland, with her daughter Vanessa and granddaughter Lucy, Pratt sometimes meanders around the swampland subdivision now reclaimed by wildlife.

Her neighbours dispersed far and wide, including the bloke who checked on the family soon after the quake struck in the pitch black.

“He banged on the door and warned us about the liquefaction. He said don’t come past the step,” Pratt recalled.

“I see the odd one (neighbour) from time to time but he’s absolutely disappeared, we don’t know what’s happened to him.”

Marilyn Pratt at her house on Seabreeze Close after the earthquake.

Pratt never spent another night in Seabreeze Close as the trio moved from friends, to a motel, to Parklands and then Kaiapoi, where they lived for about eight years.

“We bought house in Queenspark, we’d only been in that a few weeks and then the next earthquake hit,” she said.

“We had to live in it for the year. Lucy calls it the ‘broken house’, she can just remember the broken house where the rain came in.

“There was a drip over the dining room table. We had to go right through that winter, we didn’t have a toilet or power for a long time.

“By the time we went through all the insurance and the government stuff, all the paperwork stuff was horrendous. I’d never have got through it all without Vanessa.

“When we went to sign up for our house at Kaiapoi we actually went three times. They’d change the policy the night before or the day before. It was terrible,” she said.

While Pratt has come to terms with the financial implications of her move to Pacific Park, Lucy, now aged 10, is still affected by the earthquakes and aftershocks.

“She’s got quite a lot of anxiety with noise. If we’re at a mall or somewhere and you go into a toilet and somebody turns the hand dryer on she put her hands over her ears or she has to get out.”

Fortunately gymnastics has proved therapeutic.

“That’s her life, she trains four hours at a time (in Aranui) so we moved from Kaiapoi to closer to town,” Pratt said.

“We’ve relocated lots, hopefully we’re stable this time.”

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was the largest earthquake to affect a major urban area since the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake. It was a relatively shallow earthquake – about 10km below the surface of the Canterbury Plains. During the strong shaking, the ground near the epicentre moved at up to 1.25 times the acceleration due to gravity. The earthquake was accompanied by a large surface rupture.

The quake was the first in New Zealand in which social media were used to share information. GeoNet earthquake reports were sent out using both Twitter and Facebook after each major aftershock.

The worst damage was suffered by older (mainly pre-1940s) buildings constructed of brick and masonry, and lacking adequate reinforcement. Some walls crumbled, with bricks cascading onto the streets. Brick chimneys toppled through tile roofs. A fault rupture occurred along a previously unknown fault line, which was named the Greendale Fault. Movement along the fault broke the surface, creating a fault trace extending for 30km west from Rolleston.

- By Chris Barclay and Devon Bolger