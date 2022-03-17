Record 10 deaths, including one in their 30s

Photo: Getty Images

Ten deaths associated with Covid-19 - the most in a single day - have been reported in today's Ministry of Health statistics, including a person aged in their 30s.

There are 19,566 new community cases, including 1220 in the Southern region.

In a statement today, the Ministry said 151 people have now died during the Covid pandemic, which began in 2020.

The latest deaths include one person from Northland, five from Auckland, one from the Bay of Plenty, one from Hawke’s Bay and one from the Hutt Valley.

One of these people, one was aged in their 30s, one in their 50s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and two in their 90s. Four were women and were five were men.

There are 930 people in hospital throughout New Zealand today, including 23 in ICU or a high dependency unit.

Hospitalisations

Northland: 20; North Shore: 170; Middlemore: 250; Auckland: 202; Waikato: 66; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 7; Tairāwhiti: 2, Hawke’s Bay: 23; Taranaki: 10; MidCentral: 16; Hutt Valley: 22; Capital and Coast: 43; Wairarapa: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 30; Southern: 16.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (700), Auckland (4,867), Waikato (1,820), Bay of Plenty (1,265), Lakes (624), Hawke’s Bay (1,101), MidCentral (821), Whanganui (269), Taranaki (661), Tairāwhiti (385), Wairarapa (260), Capital and Coast (1,405), Hutt Valley (874), Nelson Marlborough (521), Canterbury (2,493), South Canterbury (212), Southern (1,220), West Coast (60); Unknown (8).

There were 25 new cases identified the border.

'Auckland peak has passed'

Speaking at today's Covid update, Northern Region Health Coordination Centre chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said they were pleased that Auckland case numbers were tracking down and confirmed that the region's peak had passed. Authorities hoped hospitalisations may turn a corner in the next week.

The average age of those hospitalised in the northern region remains about 40. The total average stay remains less than two days but for those over 65, it is more than three days.

Dr Old said an initial review of hospital admissions had found one third of those clearly had Covid-19 as their reason for admission.

"A further third have Covid as a secondary finding, while a quarter were diagnosed with Covid during their admission and at the time of review, the contribution was unclear."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ's Morning Report programme today he believed Auckland's cases had peaked, but expected hospitalisations would top 1000 and remain high for some time as the peak passed.

Reporting RAT results

Modeller David Welch, meanwhile, called for a better testing regime, which could include sending rapid antigen test (RAT) swabs in the mail. Dr Welch said this would help keep track of the variants the country was dealing with now that PCR testing and MIQ management of border cases were taking a back seat.

The Ministry of Health today thanked the many people who were getting tested and reporting results.

"We are seeing the vast majority of positive results coming from Rapid Antigen Tests; it’s essential people continue to report their result - whether it is positive or negative.

"It is the best way to give public health officials an overview of case numbers in particular areas of New Zealand, to help determine the best spread of public health resources. It is also important if your condition worsens, and you require additional healthcare."

From last Friday (11 March), in addition to reporting the test results through ‘My Covid Record’, parents and caregivers can report test results of children under 12 and other family members by calling the My Covid Record team on 0800 222 478.

To date, more than 13,000 people have recorded RAT results in ‘My Covid Record’ on behalf of family members.

- RNZ and ODT Online