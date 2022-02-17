Record 1573 new community cases; 35 in South

There are 1573 new community Covid-19 cases today, including 35 new cases in the South.

It's a record number, after a previous record 1160 yesterday.

The new cases are in: Northland (31), Auckland (1,140), Waikato (143), Bay of Plenty (29), Lakes (35), Hawke’s Bay (2), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (8), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (30), Capital and Coast (20), Hutt Valley (22), Nelson Marlborough (49), Canterbury (7), Southern (35).

The Ministry of Health says there are now 158 active cases in the southern area.

There are 63 people in hospital, none in ICU, the ministry said.

The hospital cases are in: North Shore: 4; Middlemore: 22; Auckland: 28; Rotorua: 1; Tauranga: 3; Waikato: 3; Wellington: 1, Tairawhiti: 1. The average age of the current hospitalisations is 62.

There were also 15 cases reported at the border today.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is now 24,660.

There were 40,452 vaccine booster doses given yesterday, including 2320 first doses, 1487 second doses and 1677 paediatric doses.

The numbers come as Dunedin had its first locations of interest in the current outbreak, student parties in Castle St.

High demand at testing sites

In the last 24 hours, 32,285 Covid tests have been processed.

The Ministry of Health said testing sites were continuing to see high demand and asked people visiting the sites to be patient.

It was important people only sought a test if they had cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact, or have been asked to get tested by a health official, the ministry said.

"We understand that some people will be feeling worried or anxious at this time and will want a test for their own reassurance.

"However, unnecessary testing will result in long waits at testing centres and could also delay results for those who urgently need them."

Booster, vaccine update

Yesterday, more than 40,000 booster shots were administered. Sixty-two per cent of the population due their booster had now received it.

Overall, 96 percent of eligible people in the country, aged 12 and older, have had their first dose, and 95 percent have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

For eligible Māori aged 12 and older, 91 percent have received one dose and 87 percent have had two.

Ninety-eight percent of eligible Pacific peoples, aged 12 and older, have had their first dose and 95 percent have received two doses.

Overall, 46 percent of eligible 5 to 11-year-olds have had their first dose of vaccine.

For Māori children in this age cohort, 27 percent have had a dose.

And for eligible Pacific children, aged 5-11, 37 percent have had their first dose.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald