Record 1929 cases, 77 in South

New Zealand's daily Covid-19 cases continues to climb today as a record 1929 cases are added to the tally including 77 in the SDHB area.

The new cases are in Northland (13), Auckland (1,384), Waikato (155), Bay of Plenty (58), Lakes (9), Hawke’s Bay (17), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (28), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (60), Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (7), Southern (77).

Those new cases bring the total in the South to 202 according to the Ministry of Health website.

There were 18 new cases detected at the border.

There re currently 73 people with Covid-19 in hospital, their average age is 57. There is one person in ICU or HDU.

In the last 24 hours 32,894 Covid tests were taken.

Scanning matters

We would like remind everyone that every scan on the NZ Covid Tracer App counts, the Ministry of Health said.

The App is a vital part of our Omicron response as we move to Phase 2.

Keeping a record of where you have been will enable you to quickly identify if you may have been exposed to Covid-19 and quickly contact your contacts if you become a case – this will help to minimise the spread of Omicron.

Keeping Bluetooth enabled also helps to anonymously protect people you’ve been near.

Anyone who needs to make a QR code poster for a place, private event or business, can do so here.

If you test positive for Covid-19

If you test positive, you will get a text with a link to the digital contact tracing form to complete your case investigation as well as information regarding self-isolation and general advice for cases. It is important if you are a case that you complete the contact tracing form as soon as possible.

Most cases can safely isolate at home, and complete the digital contact tracing form to notify the close contacts, without having to talk to health staff.

In Phase 2 of the Omicron response, we are using digital tools to ensure that health resources focus on managing vulnerable cases and high-risk exposure events.

In most instances you will not receive a phone call unless public health need further information.

We are asking people to please be patient as contact tracing teams may not be in contact immediately, and it could take a few days before they are able to speak with you.

In the meantime, you should follow the advice provided in the text message.

*Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.