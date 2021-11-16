Record 222 Covid cases, another death

Photo: Getty Images

A person in their 70s is the latest Covid-related death as the country reports a record 222 new community cases today.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon the person was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on November 11 where they tested positive for the virus and died at the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whânau and friends at this deeply sad time. We would also like to acknowledge the team at Auckland City Hospital and all health care workers for their continued hard work and dedication."

The new Covid-19 cases are in Auckland (197), Waikato (20), Northland (1), Wairarapa (2) and Taupō (2).

There are 91 people in hospital, including seven in ICU, across the country. The average age of people being treated is 48.

So far 90 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 81 per cent have had both.

Meanwhile, Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was likely New Zealand would reach 200 cases a day by the end of the month.

Bloomfield, who was joined by Professor Nikki Turner and Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, GM Equity for the Covid-19 Vaccine Immunisation Programme, told a briefing this morning that measures are also in place to try to prevent an estimated 6000 Māori contracting Covid ahead of Christmas.

"We want to do our best to prevent that."

Auckland cases

Public health staff in Auckland are now supporting 4416 people to isolate at home around the city. This includes 2023 Covid-19 cases.

There are 18 community testing centres available across Auckland today.

The Ministry of Health said 21 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson had tested positive since the start of the outbreak.

Five residents who tested positive are receiving appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals, it added.

Northland cases

Today's Northland case is currently in Auckland but has a residential address in Northland. The case is linked to another within the same household.

One person remains in Whangârei Hospital and is in a stable condition.

There were 1059 swabs taken throughout the region yesterday and anyone with symptoms is being urged to get tested. There were also 968 people vaccinated in Northland yesterday, including 396 first doses and 556 second doses.

Waikato cases

Nine of the Waikato cases were from Ôtorohanga, seven from Hamilton, one from Te Awamutu, one from Te Kuiti, and two are awaiting confirmation.

Of the cases, 12 were known contacts already in isolation and a further two have now been linked. Investigations into the remaining six are underway today.

There are three people currently receiving care at Waikato Hospital, including two who were transferred from the community isolation facility last night, the ministry said.

Public health staff in the Waikato region are now supporting 338 people to isolate at home, including 92 cases and 246 contacts.

There are eight dedicated testing centres operating today across Waikato with sites at Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Kuiti, Thames, and Hamilton. There were 3218 tests processed yesterday and 1827 vaccinations given.

Wairarapa cases

Health officials formally reported two cases in Wairarapa today - one of which was first announced yesterday. Both are based in Masterton and are currently in isolation.

"These cases were identified through targeted testing as part of follow-up of a visit to Masterton by one of the Taupō cases on the weekend of 6 and 7 November," the Ministry's statement said.

Public health staff are continuing to investigate links to known cases.

People in Wairarapa are advised to check the ministry's website for any locations of interest and if they have symptoms to get tested.

Lakes DHB region

One of Lakes DHB region's cases is a Taupō case first announced yesterday. It is officially being added to today's numbers.

The second case also lives in Taupō and is a close contact of another case. All cases in Taupō are linked, the Ministry said.

Yesterday, 1016 tests were carried out across the region and 1026 doses of vaccine administered, including 549 first doses and 465 second doses.

Across the region, 79,896 of people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 69,539 have had two doses.

There were no new cases in MidCentral reported today. Two confirmed cases in the region in remain in isolation in the same household.

- NZ Herald and RNZ