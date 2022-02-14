Record 981 community cases; 19 more in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are a record 981 Covid cases in the community today, including 19 more in the South.

Today's cases are in Northland (21), Auckland (768), Waikato (82), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (12), Hawke's Bay (5), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Tairawhiti (6), Wairarapa (12), Wellington (6), Hutt Valley (14), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (4), South Canterbury (1) and Southern (19), the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

Thirty-nine people with Covid are in hospitals in Whangārei, Auckland, Waikato, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch - none in ICU or HDU.

At the border, there are 25 new Covid-19 cases - eight of which are historical. The cases at the border are from India, Malaysia and 14 of them are unknown.

There is now a total of 4960 active community cases. In total, there have been 21,195 cases in New Zealand.

"Once again, the further increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," the ministry said.

The national tally comes as the number of cases in Queenstown has ballooned to somewhere between 30 and 40.

The Otago Daily Times understands the number of cases has escalated after the virus surfaced in the resort last week.

It comes after a raft of locations of interest in the South - mostly in Queenstown - were announced over the weekend.

As at midday today there had been no new locations of interest in the South on the Ministry of Health website.

The 19 community cases in the SDHB area announced today come after 13 on Saturday and 14 yesterday. There is a total 49 new cases in the South in the current outbreak.

Boosters and testing

So far, 60 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have had their booster shot. Yesterday, 20,739 boosters were given and 1268 paediatric vaccine doses.

Some 17,616 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed there are now 7.2 million Rapid Antigen Tests in the country.

Today's update comes as Cabinet prepares to meet to discuss a shift in the Omicron response after the surge in positive cases.

- additional reporting ODT