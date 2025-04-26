Red dye put in fountain's water

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Water in a central Auckland fountain was dyed red in what appeared to be a protest coinciding with Anzac Day.
Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson posted photos of the well-known fountain in Mission Bay on Facebook.
She said the fountain was only cleaned yesterday and would be cleaned again today.
"I respect the right for peaceful protest. What I don't respect or condone is wilful damage of public property," she wrote.
Posters on the fountain protested the violence in Gaza, saying: "18 months of genocide / blood on their hands" and called for a ceasefire with an Anzac poppy on the bottom of the paper.
Police said they are assessing a report from someone at the fountain about 5am to set up for the Anzac service, and who saw people near it.