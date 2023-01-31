Red warnings in place as North braced for more heavy rain

The Coromandel Peninsula is under a red heavy rain warning where State Highway 25A has already collapsed. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA

Schools are closed and Aucklanders are urged to stay home as the city braces for another storm that could be more dangerous than Friday's massive flood.

Red heavy rain warnings (the highest-level warnings) are in place for Northland, Auckland north of Orewa and Coromandel Peninsula.

At a briefing yesterday afternoon, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the coming days could be worse than what Aucklanders had already endured.

“The ground is so saturated, that if anything [coming rain] could be worse than Friday.”

The city north of Orewa is on a red alert for heavy rain from 4pm Tuesday afternoon until 7am Wednesday, while the rest of the city is under an orange warning.

In the north of the city up to 120mm of rain over 15 hours is expected, with up to 80mm everywhere else.

While that's nowhere near the record-breaking amounts that pounded the city last week, emergency officials say the ground is so saturated even ordinary rainfall will cause slips and more flooding.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Auckland from Orewa southwards and Great Barrier Island, while the orange warning for Bay of Plenty is for the 24 hours from 3am Wednesday.

As well, gale force easterly winds are expected to bring down a significant number of trees onto roads and power lines.

Officials are urging businesses to stay closed for the day.

In the Coromandel, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was urging people not to travel unless necessary.

A significant portion of the peninsula was already affected by flooding and slips, in what the agency described as a “hazardous and evolving situation”.

A woman who almost had to swim to safety from her Māngere home on Friday says Auckland's red and orange weather alerts are nerve-wracking.

MetService is forecasting torrential rain, gale-force winds and possible thunderstorms to strike Northland to the Bay of Plenty.

Mele left her house with her elderly parents and nieces when the water began flooding in on Friday night, rapidly rising to chest height.

The house is yet to be assessed.

Mele told RNZ she is anxious at the prospect of more rain creating further danger and destruction.

"I don't know what's going to happen, whether it's going to be more dangerous than the last one. Just thinking of my family."

But she says a little certainty has come from her whānau of 11 finding some temporary accommodation.

Auckland Airport is continuing to face delays and cancellations, impacting passengers already waiting in the terminal.

“We have passengers that have been in the terminal for a wee while waiting for their outbound flight,” Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said.