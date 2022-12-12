Reindeer goes missing in Bethlehem

A golden reindeer was stolen but alleged thieves have been caught on camera (bottom right). Photo: Supplied

Nothing but a hoof and an antler were left behind after a golden reindeer was allegedly stolen from a Christmas installation in Tauranga's Bethlehem.

“Goldie” the reindeer sits outside Kmart at the main entrance to the Bethlehem Town Centre, the centre’s marketing manager Dan Weck said.

But CCTV footage shows people driving to the centre and getting out of their vehicle before they “ripped him out of the ground, taken him and run” on Friday night.

Police confirmed they received a report of theft at the centre and the report was being assessed.

Weck said there were three roundabouts in the town centre with a reindeer at each. Goldie was the biggest of the three and was “a fairly popular one”.

“Last year, we just had a fairly well-received prank which was someone hanging a couple of golden orbs off the back of him,” Weck said.

“This year, stealing him, not quite so popular. But they have left behind one hoof and an antler so it’s almost like a reindeer Cinderella thing,” he said with a laugh.

Weck said he reported the incident to police on Saturday but was offering “a little bit of an amnesty” for the reindeer’s return.

“If he’s returned relatively unharmed then perhaps we’ll take things no further.

“It’s Christmas - people do silly things in the silly season. Maybe they thought it was funny. But leaving behind one leg and part of an antler - he’s obviously damaged. There’s no point in someone keeping him in that state.”

Weck said Goldie could be repaired if he was returned.

The reindeer’s antlers had been broken several times in the past after people jumped on its back and hung off the antlers. Repairing the antlers had previously cost up to $2000, Weck said.

“This time around, I’d say the repair bill will be pretty hefty if we get him back. Otherwise, to replace him, they cost more than you think.”

Weck said people could get in touch on the Bethlehem Town Centre Facebook page and it would give them “a couple of days grace” to return it.

“If not, then we’ll proceed with the police.

“Our Christmas installations here are really popular with families - lots of kids come up here to see things, like [on Sunday] even with the rain it’s packed. Lots of people taking photos of Santa’s sleigh and all sorts, so it’s a bit of a bummer when one of the popular pieces goes missing.”

A police spokeswoman said police received a report on Saturday of a theft that occurred on Friday night at the Bethlehem Town Centre. No arrests have been made.