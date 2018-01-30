Relocation grant attracts overseas teachers

Many schools have looked overseas this year for teachers. Photo: ODT files

A new $5000 relocation grant is proving a "massive incentive'' for agencies recruiting teachers from overseas, as schools reopen after the summer holidays this week.

Applications opened last week for the grant, which pays up to $5000 for overseas teachers and up to $7000 for expat New Zealand teachers to take up jobs in hard-to-staff subjects or regions.

Garrett O'Dowd, founder of Irish-based recruitment company Teach and Explore, said the grant would be "a massive incentive''.

"Last year was our first year recruiting into New Zealand and we recruited 15, but this year we will go a lot more with 120 applicants,'' he said.

Stuart Birch, of Wellington-based Education Personnel, said he had inquiries within days of the grants being announced by former education minister Nikki Kaye last August.

"There is definitely increased interest from both overseas and Kiwi teachers since the overseas relocation grants were announced,'' he said.

"These grants are only paid out once teachers have worked a term, so no grants have been paid out yet, but it's really sparked interest.''

Many schools have looked overseas this year.

The new term officially started yesterday, although some schools open today or tomorrow.

The NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) said 350 foreign teachers applied for recognition of their qualifications in the last half of last year, up from 256 in the same period the previous year.

There were big jumps in applications from South Africa (up 47 to 74), Canada (up 10 to 23) and Ireland (up eight to 12).

Applications from Britain dropped slightly from 83 to 74 after NZQA pre-approved all applicants with specified qualifications from Britain, Ireland, Canada, South Africa and Fiji from November 24.

A 24-year-old Irish teacher said she heard about New Zealand's shortage through Teach and Explore's Facebook page last February, and arrived last October on a one-year working-holiday visa.

She found her Auckland school had three other Irish teachers.

"I'm loving it,'' she said. "The kids don't complain as much. They are much tougher, much more independent, and get on and do things by themselves.''

However, some overseas teachers say they are still put off by the registration process, which requires a visa from Immigration New Zealand, recognition of qualifications by NZQA, teacher registration by the Education Council and proof of experience to determine pay rates by Novopay.

British primary teacher Joe Angus (29) arrived last August with his wife and two children. He secured a job to start this week at Prospect School in West Auckland, and got a work visa in November, but says he is still waiting for NZQA recognition of his qualifications, despite making 14 or 15 calls to the same person.

In contrast, his sister, also a teacher, arrived in New Zealand after him but gained her teacher registration last week - apparently because of the new pre-approval system.

South African primary teacher Lucrezia Jivan, who arrived in Wellington in September with her husband and two children, said the pre-approval system only applied to intermediate and senior-phase teachers from South Africa, not to teachers such as her with "foundation phase'' training to teach years 1 to 4. She had to pay a $746 fee to NZQA and faces paying a further $302 to the Education Council for registration.

The Government has budgeted $2 million to pay for only 100 relocation grants this year and again next year, plus up to $3000 per job to cover schools' recruiting costs.