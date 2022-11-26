Replace visas with fee: Act

Act New Zealand leader David Seymour says it needs to be easier for businesses to access skilled workers.

Act wants to scrap temporary work visas and instead make employers pay a fee if they choose to hire someone from overseas.

It’s part of Act’s immigration policy, which it says will bring talented people to New Zealand with "minimal rigmarole".

The fee would initially be the same rate as the current Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme but would later be adjusted, depending on net migration trends and population growth.

"The advantage of a price system is that employers can assess whether it’s worth paying the fee or hiring locally, instead of the bureaucracy trying to decide which employers ‘deserve’ workers," the policy document states.

Act would alter the Skilled Migrant Category points system so all offers of employment or current employment would earn migrant points.

Once someone met a certain point threshold, their residency application would be prioritised.

It would also remove the 2500 cap on Parent Resident Visas but holders would not be eligible for free healthcare until they meet a 20-year requirement.

Act would also ask the auditor-general to investigate how Immigration New Zealand uses its resources and would benchmark the agency’s processes against commercial banks.