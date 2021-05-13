Thursday, 13 May 2021

Report of knife incident at Christchurch store revealed as false

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Claims an angry shopper pulled a knife on a store assistant in Christchurch on Wednesday have been revealed as false.

    Briscoe Group Ltd said on Thursday no such or similar incident has happened.

    A Briscoes' spokesperson said after the report in media it had reviewed CCTV footage from the Hornby store and spoken to staff members, in each case confirming that no incident of this type occurred. 

    Police have also confirmed they are not aware of any incident.

    Star News reported on Thursday a staff member had claimed a customer pulled a knife on her after he unsuccessfully tried to buy electric blankets with a combination of cash and counterfeit notes.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter