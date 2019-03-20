Reports of gunman in Napier suburb

Police are responding to a report of a "man with a rifle" in Napier.

A police spokesman said they were notified at 11.28am of the incident in the suburb of Maraenui.

"We are in the area but no one has been located."

Officers are at the scene and it is "too early to say" whether any schools or nearby businesses will be put in lockdown.

Police are speaking to staff at Maraenui Bilingual School.

A staff member said they are "not sure what is happening" but the alarm for lockdown has not been raised.