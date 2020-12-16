Wednesday, 16 December 2020

7.10 am

Reports of helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are responding to reports of a helicopter crash on the eastern side of the Mahia Peninsula.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Hawke's Bay by a member of the public at 6.26am today.

    Police say initial reports suggest the crash is off the Mahia East Coast Road.

    It happened in a remote location so emergency services are not yet on the scene.

    A spokeswoman for St John said a rescue helicopter, a first response vehicle, and an ambulance are on way to the scene.

    Police said they will provide information on the number of people on board the helicopter or any injuries when it becomes available.

    A Rocket Lab spokesperson told the NZ Herald the crash is not related to Rocket Lab's operations and doesn't involve their team. Rocket Lab has a launch on the Mahia Peninsula.

     

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter