Reports of helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula

Police are responding to reports of a helicopter crash on the eastern side of the Mahia Peninsula.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Hawke's Bay by a member of the public at 6.26am today.

Police say initial reports suggest the crash is off the Mahia East Coast Road.

It happened in a remote location so emergency services are not yet on the scene.

A spokeswoman for St John said a rescue helicopter, a first response vehicle, and an ambulance are on way to the scene.

Police said they will provide information on the number of people on board the helicopter or any injuries when it becomes available.

A Rocket Lab spokesperson told the NZ Herald the crash is not related to Rocket Lab's operations and doesn't involve their team. Rocket Lab has a launch on the Mahia Peninsula.