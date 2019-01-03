Reports of kidnapping in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are responding to reports of an abduction in Christchurch this afternoon.
Police were called to a rural property around the Hasketts Rd area of Yaldhurst just after midday following reports of a kidnapping.
A spokeswoman for the Canterbury Police district command centre confirmed the incident.
But she said it was still unfolding and that more details would follow.
A neighbour told the New Zealand Herald there were four police cars, with officers armed with both rifles and handguns.
A volunteer at Yaldhurst Museum of Transport and Science said he heard sirens earlier but had been otherwise kept busy.
He hoped that everybody was okay.