Reports of kidnapping in Christchurch

    Police are responding to reports of an abduction in Christchurch this afternoon.

    Police were called to a rural property around the Hasketts Rd area of Yaldhurst just after midday following reports of a kidnapping.

    A spokeswoman for the Canterbury Police district command centre confirmed the incident.

    But she said it was still unfolding and that more details would follow.

    A neighbour told the New Zealand Herald there were four police cars, with officers armed with both rifles and handguns.

    A volunteer at Yaldhurst Museum of Transport and Science said he heard sirens earlier but had been otherwise kept busy.

    He hoped that everybody was okay.

