Monday, 24 May 2021

Rescue crews witness paraglider crash while attending false alarm

    1. News
    2. National

    It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for rescue crews who witnessed a paraglider crash into a tree in Canterbury.

    Garden City Helicopters, which operates the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were sent to Le Bons Bay on the Banks Peninsula at about 1.10pm on Saturday.

    Spokesman Simon Duncan told the Herald the helicopter was sent because of an accidental beacon activation set off by a paraglider.

    They arrived to see that nobody was in danger, but crews then watched as another paraglider crash into a tree.

    Duncan said the crew extracted the man from the tree and he was transported to Christchurch Hospital as he had suffered injuries to his arm.

    The injured man knew the other person who had activated his beacon, Duncan said.

    "We were the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff in this case."

    Duncan said there is no indication of what caused the crash.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter