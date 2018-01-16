Research finds more sugar in NZ soft drinks

FIZZ founder Dr Gerhard Sundborn said that on average, we had one-and-a-half-times more sugar in our fizzy drinks and juice than the likes of Canada, Australia and the US.

The call for a sugar tax has been strengthened by a new study of New Zealand's soft drinks which shows they contain more sugar than in other countries.

The Waikato University research found the drinks contained a higher amount of sugar than those in most other western countries.

He said there was no real regulation around sugar or its industry and that it was time for that to change.

On the back of the findings, the New Zealand Dental Association has also called for action.

Spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole said there should be an icon on sugary drinks showing how many teaspoons of sugar were in them, a sugary drinks tax and schools should all have water-only policies.

Sugar was a major contributor to dental decay, and the study showed that drinks sold in New Zealand had several teaspoons of sugar more than similar products sold in other countries, he said.

"An end to the confusion around 'sugar per 100mls' is within our grasp. We're asking for a sugary drink icon. This would clearly let consumers know how many teaspoons of sugar are in their drink," Beaglehole said.

"We've seen many countries address sugary drink consumption, by adding a levy on the price of sugary drinks. The UK is introducing one in April this year.

"In the past few years we've seen great success in water-only policy for primary and intermediate schools, but this needs to extend to all schools, including high schools."

The Dental Association was leading a seven-point consensus statement on sugary drinks which was backed by 12 other health organisations.

The seven actions are;