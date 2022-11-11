Residents near Gisborne advised to evacuate as river rises

The Hikuwai River at Willowflat is expected to peak at at least 12 metres at midnight tonight. Photo: Gisborne District Council

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is warning residents the worst of the rain is yet to come.

There are fallen trees and slips across the region and surface flooding has closed State Highway 35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria and no detour is available.

The Hikuwai River at Willowflat was at 11.9 metres at 8pm and Civil Defence said by midnight it could exceed its expected peak of 12m.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence strongly advised Mangatuna residents to evacuate and said people in Paroa Rd and Mangaheia should prepare to leave.

Twenty-eight roads across the region had been affected by flooding and people were advised to stay home if possible.

Civil Defence controller Ben Green said residents were unfortunately no strangers to extreme weather but people were being advised to stay vigilant.

Civil Defence said there was surface flooding in Tokomaru Bay and in Te Araroa township, with power outages in some parts of the district.

A heavy rain warning is in place in Gisborne until 6am tomorrow morning with up to 170mm forecast for the ranges north of Tolaga Bay and up to 110mm forecast elsewhere.

For the latest information check Tairāwhiti Civil Defence's Facebook page.

Heavy rain warnings are also still in place for the Coromandel Peninsula until 9pm on Friday with a further 40-60mm of rain forecast on top of what has already accumulated.

Civil Defence Northland said severe weather warnings for the region had now been lifted and the rain had eased in most places.

In Northland, a few stretches of State Highway 1 are closed because of flooding and slips, caused by the storm. It includes the road through the Mangamuka Gorge, south of Kaitaia.

Rainfall of up to 40mm was still forecast and Civil Defence advised motorists to take care since this could still cause flash flooding and surface flooding.

Earlier today seven schools were closed in the Whangārei district, with flooded roads keeping staff and students stuck at home.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for Bay of Plenty until 3am on Saturday with 70-120mm rain forecast east of Kawerau, particularly about the ranges east of Ōpōtiki, while up to 80mm of rain is expected west of Kawerau.