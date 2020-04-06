Rest home at centre of Covid-19 cluster named

Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital in Linwood has been identified as the Christchurch care home at the centre of a Covid-19 cluster.

The care home was identified by health officials today.

In an update to media, New Zealand's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced there were 16 confirmed and probable cases among residents and staff at the facility.

A cluster of 10 cases were reportedly connected to the dementia unit at the facility.

Twenty residents have been moved to Burwood Hospital. Canterbury District Health Board staff have contacted next of kin of the 20 residents and are contacting the families of the remaining 44 residents.

The Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital has a total of 64 residents.

In addition to the 20 transferred to Burwood Hospital, there are an additional 44 residents with dementia remaining at the rest home in two separate wings.

All residents are being treated as close contacts and will be tested if they display symptoms of Covid-19.

This relocation means the 20 residents will be able to isolate as a group in their ‘bubble’ at Burwood Hospital.

While the residents are there, Rosewood will carry out a deep clean before the residents move back when the CDHB knows all residents are clear of infection.

CDHB chief executive David Meates said it is working to secure additional experienced staff to care for the 44 remaining residents at Rosewood.

"If we are unable to source appropriate staff we may have to look at further relocations, although this is not the current plan," he said.

“Our priority is to ensure that all residents of Rosewood Rest Home receive quality care in a safe environment.

"I want to reassure all the families involved that everyone is working together to ensure this is the case."

It's a separate case to George Manning Lifecare & Village in Spreydon, where two residents tested positive last week.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow today said the two George Manning residents affected, who are in isolation and receiving onsite medical treatment, are "both doing well."

And she also revealed that two staff members have also tested positive but are "also both doing well".

Dr Bloomfield has revealed 67 new cases in NZ, bringing the total national number to 1106

The number of cases being definitively treated as community transmission has climbed from about 1% to 2%. But the cause of transmission was still being investigated for a number of cases.

The areas where there were the most number of cases still being investigated were in the Southern, Waikato and Auckland DHB areas.

Meanwhile, the number of cases linked to the Bluff wedding cluster had climbed to 62.

There have been no additional deaths and 176 people have recovered.

There are 13 people in hospital including three in ICU, one of whom is critical.

Two people have been discharged from hospital since yesterday.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch man charged with filming himself deliberately coughing on supermarket shoppers has appeared in court today.

Raymond Gary Coombs, 38, faced two charges at Christchurch District Court where he appeared from custody via audio-video link this morning.

One charge is of criminal nuisance - and one is of failing to follow a Medical Officer of Health's orders.

The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Coombs was remanded in custody until Thursday while the court awaits his Covid-19 test results.