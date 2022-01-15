Resthome ward shut after caregiver gets Covid

The Ivan Ward Centre at Selwyn Village in Point Chevalier. Photo: Google maps

A ward at one of Auckland's largest resthomes has been closed, after a caregiver tested positive for Covid-19.

The families of residents at the Ivan Ward Centre at Selwyn Village in Point Chevalier, have been sent an email telling them that the caregiver is asymptomatic.

It is not known which strain of Covid-19 they have contracted.

The resthome said the ward would be closed to visitors for at least 14 days and residents and other staff were being tested.

So far, no one else has returned a positive test.

The Ministry of Health has listed a number of new locations of interest in Auckland this morning and is asking people to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested and stay at home if they develop.