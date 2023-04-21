Retail crime prevention fund gets $9 million boost

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Anderson. Photo: RNZ

The Government is more than doubling its support for businesses targeted by ram raids and aggravated robberies.

It is boosting the retail crime prevention fund by $9 million, bringing the total investment to $15 million.

That is to be spent on things like fog cannons, bollards and security systems for victims of retail crime.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Anderson announced the extra funding in Auckland today.

Anderson said so far 501 stores have had quotes approved for installations.

"Last year we saw a spike in ram raids and other retail crime that was having a real impact on our communities," Andersen said.

"While those numbers are trending down, I want to make sure we are continuing to support police on prevention and reassurance in our communities."

Hipkins said small businesses need protecting.

"We acknowledge that for those small businesses that have been the victims of retail crime, potentially something as traumatic as a ram raid, it can have a lasting consequence.

"We've got people who don't feel safe in their own businesses and in some cases it's not just their business, it's their home as well," he said.

"We want to make sure that they feel confident and safe in their business. There are a range of security measures we can put in place that will help with that."

Demand from store owners for help with security was ongoing, he said.

"We've seen a high levels of demand from these businesses wanting to access this support. We want to be able to support those businesses to get those extra security protections in place."

Of the stores accessing the support, 2383 interventions have been approved and just under half had been completed.

These include 222 fog cannons, 181 security sirens, 193 alarms, 195 CCTV systems or system upgrades, 82 bollards or similar security measures, 101 roller doors, and 47 other interventions that include improved lighting or strengthened windows.

Separately, 432 fog cannons have been installed through the government's fog cannon subsidy, with 892 applications approved.