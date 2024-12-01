Review of fatal Loafers Lodge fire still can't be released

Five men died in the fire at Wellington's Loafers Lodge. Photo: RNZ/Angus Dreaver

Fire and Emergency NZ says it is still unable to release its review into how it responded to the fatal Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington 18 months ago.

The trial date for the man accused of murdering five people in the fire has been pushed back to 2025.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Fire and Emergency said its operational review had been completed, as well as a post-incident analysis.

But neither could be released while they might prejudice the right to a fair trial, or interfere with a police investigation, it said.

At the time of the fire in May 2023, senior firefighters and communications centre staff said they did not have all the resources they needed, which Fire and Emergency leadership disputed.

One of two long-ladder fire trucks in Wellington had broken down and was unable to attend the blaze.