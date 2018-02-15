Rings stolen in $200k heist found dumped in park

Rings that were stolen in a $200,000 jewellery heist last November have been returned to their owner today following an anonymous tip to police.

Around 2000 rings were stolen in the robbery last year, with the tip leading police to find 1500 of them in a bag at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Bromley.

Police found the rings yesterday and returned them to their very relieved owner, Mehemt Bavram.

In the robbery, the thief - who remains at large - broke through the roof above an adjacent store before punching a hole into Bavram's La Bu store.

Detective sergeant Damon Wells told the Christchurch Star they were pleased to return Bavram's jewellery, but were still chasing the thief.

"We're still chasing the person responsible for it and that person knows who they are, we will be coming for them," he said.

The police's main suspect, Craig Murray Shaw, told media last week he was not the man they should be looking for.

According to Shaw, his asthma would have prevented him from being able to pull off such a robbery.

Canterbury Police made a public plea on Facebook last month for anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Shaw.

Shaw is wanted for three commercial burglaries in the Christchurch area. Police said he should not be approached.

"He may have a valid explanation ... if he's got that, come and tell us about that.

"But in the meantime everything is pointing towards him," Wells said of Shaw.

If anyone has seen Shaw, or has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.