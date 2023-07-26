RNZ board member resigns in wake of Kiri Allan comments

Jason Ake. File photo: Supplied

RNZ board member Jason Ake has resigned following criticism of his public commentary on former justice minister Kiri Allan.

Ake - who joined the board this month - published a Facebook post on Tuesday questioning why Allan was cleared to return to Parliament.

Allan resigned as minister on Monday morning after being arrested and charged in relation to a car crash in Wellington. She had recently returned to work after struggling with mental health issues.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described Ake's comments as inappropriate, and RNZ chair Jim Mather reminded Ake he must avoid certain political activities in his new role, saying he would discuss the matter with him directly when back from an overseas trip at the end of the week.

Later in the day Ake published a new post, saying events such as those like Allan's resignation elevated the opportunity for Māori to have conversations about mental health.

"We need to grab those opportunities because they encourage public discourse especially among our whānau. Mental health and well-being is the silent killer and a swathe of Māori journos got it immediately."

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson on Tuesday said Ake had always been a vocal person and this would need to stop if he was to remain an RNZ board member.

Allan has announced she will not seek re-election for the East Coast electorate.