16-year-old admits possessing mosque shooting footage

The youngest person to be charged with distributing video of the Christchurch mosque shootings has admitted to a lesser charge of possessing the film.

The 16-year-old, who was arrested in March, cannot be named due to his age.

He denied a charge of distributing objectionable material and was held in custody for two months.

He was released on bail a month ago under strict conditions, including not accessing the internet and not going within 500 metres of the Al Noor or Linwood Ave mosques.

The substantive hearing was set down for today at the Christchurch Youth Court.

But just before it started, the 16-year-old's lawyer, Anselm Williams, told the judge he was pleading guilty, with the agreement of the police, to a lesser charge of possessing the video.

He was remanded on continued bail to appear on 30 July for a Family Group Conference.