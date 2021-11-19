Auckland DHB first to hit 90% fully vaccinated target

Auckland District Health Board has become the first DHB in the country to be 90% fully vaccinated.

The district health board reached the milestone this afternoon.

Earlier this morning only 755 more Māori from Auckland DHB needed to receive their first dose to reach 90% of Māori getting their first vaccination, while 75% of Māori are fully vaccinated in this DHB so far.

Another 1035 more Pasifika from Auckland DHB need to receive their first dose to reach 90% of Pasifika, and 78% are now fully vaccinated.

Of the 198 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, 152 of them were in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said that in the past week there have been 112,511 community tests for Covid-19 received at labs across Auckland.

"This is an incredible effort - especially for all front line testing staff who are out in all weathers, and the laboratory teams who are working tirelessly to process these swabs," the ministry said in a statement.

Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at the start of the day the DHB only had 346 more people needed to get their second dose to hit 90% and it had vaccinated that number by early this afternoon.

“I want to congratulate you all for your outstanding commitment towards making New Zealand a safer place for yourselves, your whānau and your communities.

“I also acknowledge that Auckland has faced our greatest burden during this Delta outbreak and everyone across New Zealand owes a debt of gratitude to all Aucklanders for helping to keep us safe. Thank you.

Some other DHBs were not far behind Auckland.

“Currently, nine DHBs have already vaccinated at least 90% of their eligible population with their first doses, which includes the three Auckland DHBs, MidCentral, Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Canterbury and Southern.

"A further four DHBs - Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury – have reached 89% first doses and only need to vaccinate 4300 more people between them to hit 90%.

"The remaining DHBs are hot on their heels.

To reach 90% fully vaccinated nationwide, a further 317,148 people needed to get their second doses - that’s about 7.5% of the eligible population.