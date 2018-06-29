Campbell moving to TVNZ role

John Campbell joined the state broadcaster In 2015. Photo: RNZ

Broadcaster John Campbell is leaving RNZ to move to a role with TVNZ.

Campbell joined RNZ in 2015, to present Checkpoint after the promotion of Mary Wilson.

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said today Campbell has done pioneering work since joining the state broadcaster.

"He will leave a legacy of high-quality, innovative journalism and improved audience engagement."

Checkpoint, which has been a flagship show for RNZ for 50 years, will continue as an Auckland-based multimedia news and current affairs programme under a new presenter, Mr Thompson says.

"You will still be able to watch and listen to Checkpoint - live and on-demand - on multiple platforms."

Campbell will move to a role with TVNZ, where he says he will be spending more time out of the studio.

"I'm going because after twenty years of being live to air in a studio every weeknight, presenting well over 4500 programmes, TVNZ want me to do some presenting, yes, but more importantly (for me) they're asking me to spend much more time in the field."

TVNZ says Campbell will file for news and longer pieces for the Sunday programme. He is also likely to step in to present Tonight, Breakfast, Seven Sharp, Sunday, Q+A and 1 News.

Head of news and current affairs John Gillespie believes Campbell will be "a high impact player for 1 News."

Campbell says he's looking forward to his new role: "I love getting out, meeting people and sharing their stories. I can't wait to get to work."

Campbell is the former host of Three's Campbell Live, axed in 2015 in favour of The Project, a new current affairs style of programme running four nights a week with three hosts and a guest.

A statement from MediaWorks at the time said Campbell was asked to co-host the show, but decided instead to leave the company.

Campbell will take up the TVNZ role in September.

- additional reporting NZ Herald