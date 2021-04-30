Cook Islands traveller breaches trans-Tasman bubble

Photo: NZ Herald

A traveller from the Cook Islands has breached the trans-Tasman travel bubble by flying to Perth from Auckland today without spending two weeks in New Zealand as required.

In a written statement, Air New Zealand has confirmed it has been made aware that a passenger currently on board flight NZ175 is ineligible for quarantine-free travel to Australia.

A spokesperson said the airline is working with the relevant authorities on both sides of the Tasman and will follow their guidance.

Any decision over what happens to this passenger is now in the hands of the authorities in Western Australia.

Meanwhile people arriving in New Zealand from Brisbane are being asked to monitor their health for the next 14 days, after a reported green zone breach at Brisbane Airport.