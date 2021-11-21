Covid update: 149 new cases, one in Canterbury

There are 149 new cases of Covid today - including one new case in Canterbury - while South Canterbury has become the most recent DHB area to hit the 90% first dose milestone.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 83 people now in hospital - up 13 from yesterday - including five in intensive care.

The new cases reported today included 140 in Auckland, six in Waikato, two in the Bay of Plenty and one in Canterbury.

"The spread of Covid-19 cases to regions throughout New Zealand is a reminder that everyone needs to heed the advice that will help keep our communities as safe as possible. That includes ensuring you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated if eligible, get tested even if you have only mild symptoms, wear a mask, keep a safe distance from people outside your bubble, and keep track of your movements outside your home."

Earlier today, a positive case was confirmed in Hawke's Bay and testing is underway in the area. The person had travelled to the region from Auckland, with a travel exemption.

The Ministry said this afternoon that the the person was relocating from Auckland and advised to isolate in Hawke's Bay after the positive result was returned. The case is currently isolating safely and remains well.

Contacts have so far tested negative for Covid-19.

The Bay of Plenty case reported today is in Tauranga and is a contact of a known cluster, while four of the six new cases in Waikato are linked to earlier cases.

The Ministry said the Christchurch case was an initial weak positive result and was being further investigated. The case recently travelled to the North Island, and was linked to another case in the Lower North Island.

There were no further cases reported in the Wellington region today.

The Ministry said 84 of today's 149 new cases were yet to be linked.

Yesterday there were 172 community cases reported in New Zealand, 148 of which were in Auckland.

There have now been 6850 cases in the current community outbreak and 9608 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were 21,501 vaccine doses given yesterday - 6002 first doses and 15,499 second doses. The Ministry said 91 percent of eligible people in New Zealand had now had their first dose and 83 percent were fully vaccinated.

It said 12 DHBs had now reached the 90 percent first dose vaccination milestone, with South Canterbury the latest area to achieve it.

More than one million people had now downloaded their My Vaccine Pass.