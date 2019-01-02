Crackdown urged on Christchurch boy racers

Deon Swiggs says police need to get tough on boy racers. Photo: RNZ

A Christchurch City councillor is taking action to address growing concerns about boy racers in the city.

Some 170 infringement traffic notices were handed out to drivers in Christchurch last week, as hundreds gathered for an event involving skids and street racing.

Christchurch City councillor Deon Swiggs said he planned to meet with Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd and Labour MP Duncan Webb in late January about boy racer activity.

He said the police needed to get tough on boy racers.

"I'd like to get an idea of what the police are gonna do, what their enforcement's will be, what their deterrent on these kinds of things are, how they're going to go about enforcing some of the laws we do have - the bylaw that we have.

"There's a lot of things we need to discuss to make sure that people in Bealey Ave have a restful night late at night."

Mr Swiggs said people had voiced their concerns to him.

"Most of [the complainants] have just come to me and said 'they've had an impact with their business and the noise' - and just the sense of frustration that there's more noise for [motels'] guests, especially, and also for residents who trying to sleep late at night - after midnight.

Police said they want to work with the boy racer community to put a stop to their dangerous driving in Christchurch.

Superintendent Lane Todd said video footage from the events showed extremely dangerous behaviour.

And the way things were going, someone would be seriously injured or killed, he said.