Cruise company should help get injured Kiwi home - daughter

The towering cruise ship MSC Opera struck a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Photo: AP

The daughter of a woman injured when a cruise ship crashed into their tourist boat in Venice hopes the company can help get her mum home.

Joy Milmine, a Hamilton resident, was on holiday in Europe with her husband Colin.

Her shoulder was broken when the out-of-control cruise ship MSC Opera slammed into the much smaller River Countess boat the couple were on.

The couple's daughter Bronwyn Hutching said her mum was having surgery in a local hospital before returning home later this week.

Ms Hutching said her parents were in shock as the way the boat hit was "a lot of force".

"I've been emotional all day. I haven't been sleeping. I just want them back in New Zealand," she said.

"Financially it would be good if the cruise ship could help them out. The doctors have said mum's got to come back on business class."

The crash happened on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to St Mark's Square in the north-eastern Italian city.

The MSC Opera, a 13-deck-high vessel holding more than 2600 people, had reported engine trouble as it came into port.