Saturday, 4 July 2020

Details of active Covid-19 cases leaked in privacy breach

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ
    2 Comments

    The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a "thorough investigation" is held. Photo: Getty Images
    The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a "thorough investigation" is held. Photo: Getty Images
    There has been a massive privacy breach, with the leak of personal details revealing the identity of New Zealand's 18 active Covid cases.

    RNZ has seen a document that includes the full names, addresses, age and the names of the hotel and one hospital the 18 have been quarantining in.

    The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a "thorough investigation" is held.

    State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said the fact this personal information had been given out was totally unacceptable, and he has ordered an investigation.

    "I have been advised by the Ministry of Health that at this stage it cannot be confirmed beyond doubt whether a deliberate leak was involved or if this was simply human error.

    "If it was the former, it is unconscionable and absolutely beggars belief why anyone would feel it was an acceptable action to take, given the trauma it is likely to cause those whose information is involved. It would, quite frankly, be abhorrent, and potentially criminal.

    "Either way", he said, "it cannot happen again.

    "The public has every right to expect their private information to be held securely."

    The personal information relates to 18 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and who are quarantining in both the North and South Islands.

    RNZ
    2 Comments

    Comments

    Fitzroy Sat, 04/07/2020 - 11:10am

    So this Govt has miss-handled Health, Firearms holders and now Covid patients data. Will they never learn, are they even capable of any competency..?

    Bygate akaroa Sat, 04/07/2020 - 12:43pm

    Would love to see you do a better job. Pft. Keyboard warrior

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter