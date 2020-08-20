Thursday, 20 August 2020

DHBs urged to upgrade IT systems in wake of Covid-19

    
    
    The Director-General of Health is urging district health boards to "reprioritise" spending to upgrade hospitals' IT systems in the wake of Covid-19.

    Dr Ashley Bloomfield said "very serious consideration" should be given to digital and data projects in the coming year to allow more staff to work from home, more remote patient consults and better data sharing, he wrote in a 24 July letter to all district health boards (DHBs).

    "We urge DHBs to consider where resources should be reprioritised and projects deferred in order to support priority data and digital investments."

    A month earlier, nearly 400 clinicians wrote to Dr Bloomfield.

    Dr Bloomfield said he recognised the "frustration" of clinicians in that open letter, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) was working towards "some targeted data and digital funding".

    However, DHBs would also have to find ways to pay for upgrading their IT systems from existing budgets.

    "As a sector we are in challenging times, perhaps the most challenging since the 2008 global financial crisis.

    "We expect DHBs to coordinate regionally, prioritise the alignment of portfolio strategies, and explore options for co-investment where appropriate," Dr Bloomfield said.

    Hawke's Bay DHB noted it would have to spend an extra $1.47 million on improving its IT systems following Bloomfield's directive, noting a "lack of historical investment" had resulted in "critical health services" being supported by infrastructure that did not meet growth requirements and was vulnerable to security risks.

    The MOH did not respond to requests for more information about what funding was available for district health board to upgrade their IT systems.

