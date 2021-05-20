Eclipse to coincide with supermoon

Next week’s blood moon, a total lunar eclipse, should be ‘‘spectacular’’, an astronomy expert says.

Wednesday’s eclipse will also coincide with what is known as a supermoon, when it is at its closest point to Earth.

The eclipse will start shortly after 11pm, and total eclipse will be reached about 11.20pm.

University of Auckland senior lecturer of physics Nicholas James Rattenbury said the blood moon was caused by planet alignment and dispersed light.

‘‘When the eclipse is deep, we have the sun, the Earth and the moon almost pretty much lined up, so the Earth’s shadow is falling right across the moon’s surface.’’

With the moon orbiting closer to Earth, combined with the eclipse, it is expected to seem coloured and brighter.

‘‘You can see the moon appear to turn red, but the moon isn’t actually turning red.

‘‘What’s happening is that the light from the sun is partly going through the Earth’s atmosphere and the blue light gets scattered down to us — that’s why the sky appears to be blue — and the red light which is left over, keeps on going through the atmosphere and gets bent on to the surface of the moon, kind of like a lens,’’ Dr Rattenbury said.

While he was aware of the total lunar eclipse being the sole one of 2021, stargazers should be open-minded as to how red the blood moon may appear.

‘‘We shouldn’t expect that the Moon looks like a very bright red. For some people, it looks kind of reddish brown or a dull salmony colour, but it’s certainly an effect you want to look out for,’’ he said.

University of Canterbury Mt John Observatory director Karen Pollard said providing clear conditions, there should be a good show.

‘‘The altitude is quite high, 60 degrees up from the horizon . . . it should be quite visible, just depending on what your current weather situation is like.’’

Ms Pollard said the event should be observable from anywhere the moon could be seen, but she recommended getting away from street lights for prime viewing.