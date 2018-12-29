Family desperate to be reunited with missing Kiwi

Missing New Zealander Ramon Mahu. Photo: Facebook

Police in Western Australia are searching for a New Zealand man who hasn't been seen for almost a month.

Ramon Howard John Mahu (33), known as Ray, was last seen on 3 December.

Police said they are concerned about his welfare and it's out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

Mr Mahu grew up in Waikato and served in the New Zealand Army before he moved to Perth.

On Facebook, Mr Mahu's family members are appealing for help to find him.