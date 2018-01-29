Faulty fuel 'could be more widespread'

Batches of high-sulphur petrol that can cause faulty fuel gauge readings were sold more widely than initially thought, Z Energy says. The petrol is also is affecting more vehicle types than previously supposed, it says.

Z Energy, BP and Mobil had previously said batches of 91 and 95 fuel with elevated sulphur levels sold in November and December were limited to the Auckland region.

Holden, Mazda and Kia models were the most affected but fuel companies believed fewer than 100 vehicles were affected.

The high sulphur content of the fuel corrodes the fuel spender unit which could lead to motorist running out of gas despite their fuel gauge showing they still have a quarter of a tank left.

Z Energy today confirmed via Twitter the fuel was "more widely distributed, and has affected more vehicle types, than we were was initially led to believe".

The fuel retailer said it was investigating cases in Hamilton and Northland, but did not say how many vehicles were potentially impacted.

RNZ has heard from motorists who have been caught out in Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay, as well as Hamilton and Northland.

An investigation into how the fuel came to have elevated levels of sulphur is ongoing.

Fuel companies have said they will pay compensation and anyone who thinks they have been affected should contact the retailer they bought the petrol from.