Flights between Cook Islands and NZ to be confirmed next week

The concept would allow people to travel between the two countries freely, and follows a meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her counterpart Henry Puna last night.
Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown says there's a desperate need for tourism in the country, which is free of Covid-19.
Brown said they have already made arrangements for the travel bridge with Auckland Airport.