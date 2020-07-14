Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Flights between Cook Islands and NZ to be confirmed next week

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ

    Kiwis can travel to Rarotonga next week but will have to quarantine upon return to New Zealand....
    The Cook Islands Government is hopes to confirm a "travel bridge" with New Zealand in the next week. . Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald
    The Cook Islands government expects to confirm a "travel bridge" with New Zealand in the next week.

    The concept would allow people to travel between the two countries freely, and follows a meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her counterpart Henry Puna last night.

    Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown says there's a desperate need for tourism in the country, which is free of Covid-19.

    Brown said they have already made arrangements for the travel bridge with Auckland Airport.

     

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter