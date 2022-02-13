Flooding, slips and road closures as tropical low approaches

Ex Cyclone Dovi as it approaches New Zealand on 13 February 2022. Photo: @Niwaweather

Strong winds and rain have wreaked havoc across the North Island overnight and MetService is warning of further hazardous conditions as the remnants of Cyclone Dovi pass over New Zealand today.

Fire and Emergency have so far attended about 140 weather-related calls, including incidents where trees have fallen onto roads, roofs and power lines, roofing has lifted, and houses have been flooded.

Landslides and slips have blocked roads and damaged properties in Northland, Wellington and Wairarapa.

Several houses in Plimmerton, north of Porirua, were evacuated overnight after a landslide extensively damaged one house and some cars.

Fire and Emergency said the council was assessing whether the house was still habitable.

Police said other nearby houses had been evacuated as a precaution.

Another slip in Houghton Bay took out one wall of a house. All the occupants are uninjured.

A man in Wairarapa called emergency services early this morning after his vehicle got trapped in deep water flooding on Kokotau Road in Carterton. He was able to get out uninjured and the road is now closed.

In Lower Hutt, the northbound lanes of State Highway 2 at Korokoro are blocked and diversions are in place after a large slip came down across three lanes of Western Hutt Road just before 12.30am.

And in Northland, about 35 weather-related incidents have been reported to police, including a tree falling and damaging a home in Kauri, Whangarei.

Police, Search and Rescue and Coastguard are also looking into reports of several boats breaking free from moorings at Russell and Opua.

The former cyclone - now what the MetService calls an extra tropical low - is expected to hit New Zealand between New Plymouth and Kawhia Harbour, about 10am.

Possible bridge closure as high wind gusts expected

The transport agency Waka Kotahi has issued a strong wind warning for the Auckland Harbour Bridge and lines company Vector is warning people could be without power for days if the weather gets as bad as predicted.

It's forecast Auckland could experience about 120 to 130 gusts an hour between 10am and 4pm.

Waka Kotahi expects the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed for several hours, with winds expected to reach around 130 kilometres an hour later this morning.

The transport agency said last night that its bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when wind gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Auckland Emergency Management group controller Mace Ward said residents needed to check the weather conditions before travelling today.

"If they're driving anywhere, just check the roads first. Waka Kotahi are warning about high gusts on Auckland Harbour Bridge and the roads."

Should the Harbour Bridge be closed, access to the city will be available via the Western Ring Route.

Flooding and road closures

Overnight, firefighters were assisting people with flooding in Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa.

Many highways are closed due to flooding and slips.

In Canterbury, State Highway 1 is closed between Kaikoura to Waipara by slips.

On the West Coast, State Highway 67 remains closed by a slip near Mokihinui.