Girls' school tells pupils they cannot wear a hijab

Pupils at a top Auckland girls' school have been told they cannot wear a hijab because it violates the dress code, despite calls to support the Muslim community following the Christchurch terror attack.

Diocesan School for Girls is a private Anglican school in Epsom.

A teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, said two Muslim sisters raised the issue of wearing a hijab to another teacher a number of weeks ago, who then asked Principal Heather McRae for guidance.

This week, Ms McRae told staff that visible religious items, including the hijab, were against school policy, the teacher said.

Staff were stunned when Ms McRae announced that it had always been that way, he said.

"It's essentially a discriminatory practise," he said.

"It's an Anglican school but it's made very clear to us that members of all faiths or no faith are welcome there."

He said not allowing people to express their faith was exclusionary.

The teacher said he understood that a uniform helped to maintain standards but he an exception should be made for hijab.

Ms McRae has declined an interview.

In a statement through the school's PR company, she said pupils could wear a hijab in support of the Scarves in Solidarity event being held tomorrow to commemorate the victims of last week's attack.

"Along with all New Zealanders, the Diocesan community was devastated by the events last Friday and we are thinking of the Muslim community in Christchurch and those families suffering loss.

"Like most school uniforms, regulations are in place to ensure the Diocesan identity is upheld, such as no wearing of jewellery or nail polish, skirt length, a requirement to tie back long hair and wear the school blazer outside school grounds."

She said parents signed up to the uniform policies when they joined the school.

But the teacher said it was "non-sensical" to allow non-Muslim pupils to wear the hijab on Friday but not allow Muslims wear it every day.

"It's about freedom of religion and being sincerely inclusive."

He said the school had missed a very good opportunity to show leadership in this area.

Ms McRae said there were avenues for pupils, staff and families to propose changes to the uniform, but the school was yet to receive a formal request.