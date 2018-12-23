Holiday drivers urged to take care

Photo: RNZ

Police are urging holiday drivers to take extra care.

Four people have died in road crashes so far this weekend, and officers say they do not want to tell more families their loved ones have died.

Police are warning people to be particularly vigilant on the roads due to the forecast poor weather across much of the country.

The first casualty was in Christchurch on Friday night, followed by a second near Tauranga early yesterday morning.

A third person crashed in Banks Peninsula in Canterbury around midday yesterday, and the fourth was killed when their van rolled on Mount Cook Road, north of Twizel, just after 2pm.

In South Otago, a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a collision between a car and a tractor.

In a statement, police said four deaths in 24 hours was a "horrific" start to the holiday season.

"We cannot imagine how this will impact the families of those involved at what is supposed to be a happy time of year," national manager road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said.

"The last thing police want to do is turn up on a loved one's doorstep in the days before Christmas and tell them someone is dead."

Road users should ensure they wore seatbelts, were sober and well-rested if getting behind the wheel.

"With more people on the roads over the holiday season, and with bad weather forecast for a number of regions in the coming days, it's also crucial that you drive to the conditions."

The official holiday period begins at 4pm on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) until 6am on Thursday, January 3.