Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Nelson

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead at a residential address in Nelson today.

Police were called to a Washington Road property in Nelson around 1.15pm on Tuesday, following reports a person had been seriously injured.

A St John ambulance and rapid response unit also responded to the incident at the same time.

The Armed Offenders Squad were called to the scene as a precaution.

Emergency services conducted CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Police said enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and to identify those responsible.

As part of Operation Fossa, police want to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident, or those involved.

Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 220222/7060. Information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.