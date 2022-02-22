Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Nelson

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead at a residential address in Nelson today.

    Police were called to a Washington Road property in Nelson around 1.15pm on Tuesday, following reports a person had been seriously injured.

    A St John ambulance and rapid response unit also responded to the incident at the same time.

    The Armed Offenders Squad were called to the scene as a precaution.

    Emergency services conducted CPR, but the man died at the scene.

    Police said enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and to identify those responsible.

    As part of Operation Fossa, police want to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident, or those involved.

    Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 220222/7060. Information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter