Inquiry report into alleged civilian deaths during SAS-led raid released

A civilian child was killed during Operation Burnham in 2010, but an inquiry has found their death was justified under international law.

Four others were killed, but the government inquiry could not determine if they were civilians or insurgents.

The Burnham Inquiry, led by Sir Terence Arnold and Sir Geoffrey Palmer, has also found New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) officials did not plot to cover-up the casualties, as claimed in the book Hit and Run by investigative journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson.

It did, however, find the Defence Force never corrected claims made to the public and ministers by its personnel that allegations of civilian casualties were "unfounded", despite knowing it was possible.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security has also released its report, which found New Zealand's intelligence agencies could have done more to help set the record straight.

geoffrey_palmer_1.jpg The Burnham Inquiry was led by Sir Terence Arnold and Sir Geoffrey Palmer (above). Photo: File

Operation Burnham

The $7 million government inquiry found Hit and Run accurately set out the timing of Operation Burnham, as well as the identity of the insurgents targeted, their links to the attack which led to the death of Lieutenant Tim O'Donnell and the names of the villages where the raid took place.

It also correctly identified some of the people killed and injured, including civilians.

The author's claims buildings were damaged as a result of the fires caused by ground troops and rounds from Apache helicopters and there was a second operation in the area were both proven correct.

The inquiry has found, however, the operations were not "revenge" raids, nor were they "ill-conceived".

There were "legitimate reasons" for the operations, the report said, as Defence Officials had "reliable intelligence" insurgents who had been conducting attacks in the Bamyan province were located in the villages and had plans for further attacks targeted at New Zealand troops and Afghan security forces.

"The operations aimed to disrupt the insurgent network and improve security in Bamyan province," the report said.

Operation Burnham was not an attack on innocent people as claimed in Hit and Run, the inquiry said, as there were insurgents in the two villages.

One of the insurgents NZDF was searching for, Maulawi Neimatullah, was in Naik on the night of the operation, as was Qari Miraj - another insurgent leader, it said.

The inquiry was unable to confirm whether Abdullah Kalta, another target of Operation Burnham, was present.

A New Zealand troop later punched Miraj around the rip or stomach area, the report said, and there was strong evidence he was tortured after he was placed in Afghan custody but nothing was done to stop it.

Casualties and injuries

The book Hit and Run alleged six civilians were killed, including a child, during Operation Burnham.

The inquiry found an unnamed civilian female - who was about 8-10 years old - was killed in the operation, not three-year-old Fatima as claimed in the book.

At least seven men were killed in the raid, three of whom were identified as insurgents.

Two others had links to insurgent groups, while the inquiry was unable to determine if the remaining two men were insurgents or civilians.

At least six civilians were injured during the Operation, the report said.

Cover-up claims not true - inquiry

The report states there was "no organised institutional strategy to cover up civilian casualties" but NZDF made several incorrect and misleading statements in briefings to Ministers and to the public.

A senior defence official who was deployed in Afghanistan showed an "inexcusable lack of care and rigor" in misrepresenting the findings of an International Security Assistance Force investigation into claims of civilian casualties, the inquiry found.

Senior Defence staff didn't question his comments, despite being provided information - including video footage, intelligence reporting and ISAF media releases, which contradicted them, the report said.

"NZDF failed to adequately remedy its earlier incorrect statements and advice, even after it knew they were wrong."

Defence officials continued to repeat its incorrect statements to the public and to ministers "due to failures of organisational structure, systems and culture," it said.

NZDF personnel also removed the possibility of civilian casualties during the Operation from reports, it found.

Former Defence Minister Wayne Mapp failed to correct this and "continued the false narrative" that there were no civilian casualties, despite knowing it was possible, the inquiry found.

"This was a significant departure from the standards expected of Ministers," the report said.

The Government Inquiry made four recommendations:

An expert review group should look at NZDF's organisational structure, record-keeping and retrieval processes to assure the Defence Minister they meet international best practice.

An office of the Independent Inspector-General of Defence (located outside the NZDF organisational structure) should be established to facilitate independent oversight of NZDF and enhance its democratic accountability.

A Defence Force Order should be promulgated setting out how allegations of civilian casualties should be dealt with in-theatre and in New Zealand.

The government should set effective detention policies and procedures in relation to people detained by, or with the involvement of, New Zealand forces overseas and how allegations of torture by such persons are treated.

Attorney-General David Parker said the government had accepted, in principle, all them.

"The inquiry finds that the book Hit and Run contains many errors and impugns the integrity and professionalism of the NZSAS personnel involved on the ground in Operation Burnham on the night in question," Parker said.

Despite that, he said, in important respects the book was right.

"Without the book, the findings of the report and its important recommendations would not have been possible. Given this, it is right to acknowledge ... that the book has performed a valuable public service," he added.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security has also released its report which stated New Zealand's security agencies accurately reported allegations of casualties from the operation, but could have done more to "ensure the possibility of civilian casualties was considered at an interagency level and reported to ministers."

"There were also known risks that persons detained by partner agencies were subjected to human rights violations including torture and that those risks were not adequately identified or responded to by the GCSB or NZSIS," the report said.

The report stated while it was not the lead agency, security services should have been "more alive" to the human rights responsibilities which came with their operational activities.