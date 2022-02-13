'It's likely the virus is in our community' - Cook Islands PM

Rarotonga Airport. Photo: Airport Authority Cook Islands

There may be "silent transmission" of Covid-19 in Rarotonga after a person tested positive upon arriving back in New Zealand, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says.

The Cook Islands has never had a confirmed community case of the virus.

A person who visited the islands for eight days tested positive after arriving back in New Zealand. They are fully vaccinated and first developed symptoms on Monday 7 February, the day they departed Rarotonga.

Their partner has tested negative and three friends who travelled with them are yet to be tested, Brown said in a statement.

"It is likely that the person who tested positive was infectious while here and further likely that the virus is in our community.

"It may be there is 'silent transmission,' where our high vaccination rate is so protective that people get Covid but so mildly that they do not realise they have it," Brown said.

Almost 100 percent - 99.6 percent - of the islands' population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated, and 70 percent of those eligible have had their booster shots.

Brown said Cook Islands had prepared for the arrival of Covid-19 and had procedures and processes in place to deal with it.

"The fact that we have a high percentage of our people vaccinated will give us substantial protection from serious illness."

Cook Islands health authorities were alerted by New Zealand officials, Brown said.

Flight NZ 945, which arrived in Auckland on Tuesday 8 February at 5.30pm, is being treated as a location of interest.

Anyone who was in rows 53 to 57 is considered a close contact. This means they must self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Brown said person tagged into Trader Jacks at 11.30pm on Friday 4 February and at Rehab at 12.42am on Saturday 5 February, but people at those locations did not need to be tested unless they developed flu-like symptoms, Brown said. These includes headaches, a sore or scratchy throat, fever and body aches.

People were advised to get tested today at the drive-thru testing station at the Tupapa Public Health Building. Anyone with questions or concerns are urged to call 56180 or 57486.

Te Marae Ora is contacting and testing close contacts, which include people who were working at the venues, Brown said.

Residents can expect Covid-19 restrictions and protocols to be actively enforced over the coming days, he said.

"Most of all we need to stay calm, wear masks, maintain physical distancing and good hygiene practices."

Borders will remain open with current protocols and precautions in place, Brown said.

Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Cook Islands resumed on 14 January for people aged over five who are fully vaccinated.