Katikati on high alert after person tests positive for Covid-19

File photo: RNZ

The Bay of Plenty town of Katikati is on high alert after a person tested positive yesterday for Covid-19.

The infected person was tested in Auckland, but were in the Bay when the result arrived.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health last night said the person lives in Pukekohe and is in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati.

"The test result has a high CT value usually seen in the early or late stage of infection and is under further investigation, including a repeat test," the ministry said.

"The person has been permitted to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they are in the process of shifting house.

"As part of this, the individual has been having regular surveillance testing - at least five tests have been taken since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was 5 October. All five of those tests were negative."

The ministry said the person consistently used the contact tracing app and is fully vaccinated.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber said Katikati is hoping to prevent further infection.

He said the result was a weak positive.

"But regardless of what it is, it is here in one shape or form and we just have to get into preventative mode."

Webber said he would support the region moving to alert level 3 if that was what were needed to protect the community.

Webber is urging people to get tested and vaccinated.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler expected a Covid-19 case would emerge in the region eventually, pointing to the wave of cases moving across the country.

He urges people to stay calm, follow social distancing and mask rules, use the scanner app and get a vaccination.

Chandler expects any changes to the region's alert level 2 status to hinge on the person's movements.

The Ministry of Health last night said that family members of the positive case had been contacted and tests were arranged. The person's close contacts are currently isolating and results from the tests are expected today.

