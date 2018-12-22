Lundy appeal to Supreme Court

Mark Lundy. Photo: RNZ

Double-murderer Mark Lundy has asked the country's highest court for permission to appeal his convictions for killing his wife Christine and daughter Amber in 2000.

The Supreme Court has confirmed to RNZ that it has received an application from Lundy's legal team.

Lundy (60) was found guilty at a retrial in 2015 after his initial convictions were overturned in the Privy Council.

The Court of Appeal in October this year rejected his appeal against his convictions.