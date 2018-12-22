Saturday, 22 December 2018

Lundy appeal to Supreme Court

    1. News
    2. National
    3. RNZ

    Mark Lundy. Photo: RNZ
    Mark Lundy. Photo: RNZ

    Double-murderer Mark Lundy has asked the country's highest court for permission to appeal his convictions for killing his wife Christine and daughter Amber in 2000.

    The Supreme Court has confirmed to RNZ that it has received an application from Lundy's legal team.

    Lundy (60) was found guilty at a retrial in 2015 after his initial convictions were overturned in the Privy Council.

    The Court of Appeal in October this year rejected his appeal against his convictions.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg