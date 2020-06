Gull station on McKenzie St, Tāneatua. Photo: Google Maps

A man's hand was severed in an attack on the forecourt of a Bay of Plenty service station yesterday.

Police reported it happened in Tāneatua at the Gull station in McKenzie St about 2.30pm.

They say the 27-year-old man whose hand was severed also suffered serious head injuries.

He is recovering in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a black Great Wall ute in the area yesterday.