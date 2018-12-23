Mt Cook victim named in horror weekend of crashes

Photo: RNZ

Police have named the woman who died in a crash near Mt Cook, one of four people to have died on New Zealand roads this weekend.

She was 62-year-old Ying Han of Shanghai, China.

Police are urging extra caution following the 'truly horrific start to the holiday season.

Four people have died in road crashes so far this weekend, and officers say they do not want to tell more families their loved ones have died.

Police are warning people to be particularly vigilant on the roads due to the forecast poor weather across much of the country, particularly in the North Island.

The first death was a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway just before 9pm on Friday.

Police have revealed the person who died in a single-vehicle crash at Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga, on early Saturday was a 21-year-old man.

Emergency services were rushed to Te Puna Rd about 4.30am where it was reported a car turned over in a large drain.

A second occupant taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition is a 34-year-old man.

A third person crashed in Banks Peninsula in Canterbury about midday yesterday, while the fourth was killed when their van rolled on Mount Cook Road, north of Twizel, just after 2pm.

Five others involved in the crash near Twizel are still being treated in hospital.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition and four others had minor injuries.

In South Otago, a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a collision between a car and a tractor.

In a statement, police said four deaths in 24 hours was a "horrific" start to the holiday season.

"We cannot imagine how this will impact the families of those involved at what is supposed to be a happy time of year," national manager road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said.

"The last thing police want to do is turn up on a loved one's doorstep in the days before Christmas and tell them someone is dead."

Road users should ensure they wore seatbelts, were sober and well-rested if getting behind the wheel.

"With more people on the roads over the holiday season, and with bad weather forecast for a number of regions in the coming days, it's also crucial that you drive to the conditions."

The official holiday period begins at 4pm on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) until 6am on Thursday, January 3.