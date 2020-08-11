New Zealand moves up alert levels: What you need to know

After more than 100 days New Zealand has four cases of Covid-19 outside of a managed isolation or a quarantine facility.

The four cases are from the same family-based in Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Auckland will move to alert level 3 from midday Wednesday for three days - until midnight on Friday.

Image: NZ Herald

The rest of New Zealand is entering alert level 2 from midday Wednesday for three days, also until midnight on Friday.

Testing centres in Auckland will operate with more staff and longer hours in coming days and DHBs are also planning pop up clinics.

Alert level 3 restrictions for Auckland:

Stay at home in your bubble, other than essential movements such as going to the supermarket or local recreation.

Aucklanders need to work from home unless they are essential workers.

Schools and childcare facilities will close from Wednesday, except for the children of essential service workers.

Bars, restaurants and businesses are to close by midday Wednesday.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are restricted, this includes restrictions for funerals, tangi and weddings.

Travel into Auckland is prohibited unless you normally live there and are travelling home.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked to get tested by contacting their GP or calling Healthline.

All key services, including pharmacies and supermarkets remain open. Food delivery is available under level 3.

Masks should be used where social distancing is difficult, for example on public transport.

Alert level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country: